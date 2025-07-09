DEKALB COUNTY, GA — In a 4-to-3 vote, the DeKalb County Commission approves a 100-day moratorium on data center applications so county staff can draft appropriate zoning regulations.

Commissioner Ted Terry emphasized this is simply a pause, not an expression of opposition to such projects.

“I don’t see the harm of waiting 100 days just to work this out. I mean, it’s not gonna kill any data center project. It’s just gonna say we need basic regulations and some level of public hearing engagement” Terry said.

The county currently lacks any zoning rules for such facilities, which have become controversial due to concerns about environmental impacts and energy usage.

Several commissioners say they have seen growing interest in data center development in the county.