DEKALB COUNTY, GA — New transitional housing is coming to DeKalb County.

The County’s CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson announces an $8M investment in what she calls a landmark rapid re-housing project.

Park 500 will be located in Stone Mountain near Memorial Drive at Hambrick Road.

60 units will be available and families are expected to be able to move in around December just in time for the holidays.

The housing will go to families currently living in extended stay motels throughout DeKalb County.