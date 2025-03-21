Local

DeKalb Co. police need help finding 2 people wanted in connection to deadly shooting

By Miles Montgomery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County have asked for the public’s help finding two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Covington Highway around 6:28 p.m. on March 7 after reports of a shooting.

Officers say 26-year-old man Emile Field-Marshall was shot in the chest. He later died of his injuries.

Police released photos of two suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crime itself can call the Homicide unit at 770-724-7850 or Detective Campbell directly at 770-724-7856.

Additionally, anyone can leave an anonymous tip on the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

