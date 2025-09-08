Declining enrollment may lead to redistricting, DeKalb County School Board says

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Declining enrollment and a shifting population may lead the DeKalb County School Board to make difficult decisions in the spring of 2026.

Some schools in the county are overcrowded, while others have far fewer students, officials say. The school board is seeking input from residents, though redistricting is likely to ensure resources are used accurately and school class sizes in DeKalb County are balanced.

Board member Andrew Ziffer emphasized the importance of community involvement in the discussion.

“If we have to close down a school because we do, I don’t want it to be a surprise to any stakeholders,” Ziffer said.

After several months of meetings and public feedback, the board plans to review recommendations in the spring before making final decisions.