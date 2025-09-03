Decatur reduces speed limits on major roads to improve pedestrian safety

DECATUR, GA — Drivers heading through Decatur will soon need to slow down. City commissioners have unanimously approved an ordinance to lower speed limits on several key corridors in coordination with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The changes will reduce 40 mph zones to 35 and 35 mph zones to 30 on portions of Scott Boulevard, College Avenue, Commerce Drive, Clairmont Road, and Candler Street.

The move supports Decatur’s Safe Streets Action Plan and follows a GDOT study that identified high-risk areas for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Lowering speed limits on these roadways enhances safety for all users, especially people walking or biking,” said Cara Scharer, Decatur’s assistant city manager for public works. She noted the reductions will shorten stopping distances, improve driver reaction times, and make crashes more survivable.

The city will now work with GDOT to update signage and traffic technology to reflect the new limits.