Decatur hotel ordered to pay $40 million in federal sex trafficking case

DECATUR, GA — A federal jury has awarded $40 million in damages to a woman who was trafficked for sex as a minor at a Decatur hotel, ruling that the property’s management was negligent and may have profited from the illegal activity.

The verdict includes $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages against the United Inn and Suites, where the victim was forced to engage in sex acts with men while she was under the age of 18.

According to the victim’s attorney, Patrick McDonough, hotel staff were aware that the girl was being exploited but failed to contact authorities. “They knew what was happening and they made money off of it,” McDonough told 95.5 WSB. He added that the hotel’s inaction contributed to the abuse and prolonged the victim’s suffering.

Hotel officials have denied any knowledge of the trafficking, but jurors sided with the victim, holding the hotel accountable for failing to intervene.

McDonough says he hopes the judgment sends a clear message to hotel operators and that this case should serve as a warning. If management suspects sex trafficking is happening, they have a duty to act.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story