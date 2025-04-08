Deadly wreck at Peachtree and Piedmont tied to Decatur Chick-fil-A robbery

ATLANTA — A high speed crash in the heart of Buckhead has left one person dead and revealed a connection to a string of recent robberies across the metro Atlanta area.

According to Atlanta Police, the deadly collision occurred at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont Roads and involved a vehicle tied to multiple burglaries. Investigators say the suspect behind the wheel had been involved in at least three recent incidents, including a robbery at a Chick-fil-A in Decatur just one hour before the crash.

During that robbery, employees were pepper-sprayed and a cash drawer was stolen. The same vehicle is believed to be linked to at least two additional thefts over the weekend.

Police attempted a traffic stop after spotting the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver fled, leading to a high speed pursuit that ended in a violent crash. Both vehicles involved were heavily damaged, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash and the connected robbery investigations remain ongoing.