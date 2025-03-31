Deadly sibling dispute under investigation in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A domestic dispute between siblings turned deadly Sunday afternoon, leaving a man in his mid-40s fatally shot in southwest Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 110 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Andrew Smith stated that investigators learned the man had been involved in an argument with his sister prior to the shooting. “The sister has been transported to headquarters for questioning and the investigation is ongoing,” Smith said in a statement.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal altercation. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.