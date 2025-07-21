Deadly shooting in DeKalb County sparks outrage over aggressive booting practices

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A deadly shooting at a Tucker apartment complex has left neighbors shaken and calling for change, as some blame aggressive car booting practices for the violence.

Police say the incident happened at The Haven Apartments on Peachwood Circle, just south of Chamblee, where a man was placing a boot on a vehicle when gunfire erupted. The victim, identified as 47-year-old Kirwin Hinds, was shot and killed at the scene.

Neighbors say Hinds was simply doing his job when the confrontation escalated. “And again, the man was just doing his job, so it’s really sad that it came to that point, that you lost your life over something so trivial,” said resident Niecy Lewis to Channel 2 Action News.

Another neighbor, Ted Redmond, expressed concern over the danger booting workers face. “You can do things to keep these men safe out here, I mean, they’re losing their lives behind these boots now,” he told Channel 2 Action News.

DeKalb County Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting: 33-year-old Otis Blakes and 28-year-old Christopher Blakes. So far, authorities have not released details about what led up to the gunfire.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story