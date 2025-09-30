Local

Deadly Fourth of July I-20 DUI crash leads to indictment of state employee

By WSB Radio News Staff
Alexis Friendly Georgia state employee indicted in deadly 4th of July crash on I-20 (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — A state parole and probation officer has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with a deadly crash that happened on the Fourth of July along I-20 in Douglas County.

Authorities say Alexis Friendly was driving her state-issued Ford Explorer eastbound near Fairburn Road when she struck a Toyota Corolla. The impact caused both vehicles to spin out and collide with two other cars before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Corolla died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Friendly now faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. She was taken into custody and initially held without bond.

The Department of Community Supervision confirmed the vehicle Friendly was driving belonged to the state agency.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

