Dead bat found in metro Atlanta tests positive for rabies

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A dead bat found in a metro Atlanta neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, according to DeKalb County officials.

The bat was found in the area of Millstone Trail in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb County Animal Services is reminding residents to make sure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations and to watch for any unusual animal behavior.

Officials also encourage residents to eliminate outdoor feeding stations and secure garbage cans to reduce contact with wild animals.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Pet owners can lower their risk by keeping pets up to date on rabies vaccines. Also, keep pets away from wild animals as much as possible.”