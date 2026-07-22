Dead bat found in DeKalb County tests positive for rabies

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A new case of rabies has been found in DeKalb County.

A dead bat that was found in the area of Columbia Drive and York Place in southern DeKalb County tested positive for rabies, according to officials.

Pet owners are reminded to make sure pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

Anyone who may have been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention.

Earlier this month, a dead bat that was found in the area of Millstone Trail in Stone Mountain also tested positive for rabies.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “pet owners can lower their risk by keeping pets up to date on rabies vaccines. Also, keep pets away from wild animals as much as possible.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio for updates.