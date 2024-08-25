Local

Daycare shut down after GA 1-year-old dies after choking on watermelon

Jamal Bryant Jr.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two months after a toddler choked to death, a coastal Georgia daycare has been shut down.

Jamal Bryant Jr., 16 months, was not properly supervised while eating a large piece of watermelon as a snack at The Kids Nest Learning Center in Brunswick, according to a filing from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. He choked on the watermelon and died at a nearby hospital.

The state ordered the daycare to be closed, but the owner filed an appeal. The owner, Charles Grant, has since taken back his appeal, leading to the closure of the business.

According to surveillance video, three employees were seen talking to one another instead of focusing on the children. The Department of Early Care and Learning also says the video does not show the employees providing proper aid. Instead of performing CPR, as is the standard, they patted the child on the back repeatedly.

Several complaints against The Kids Nest Learning Center were found dating back to 2022. They range from allegations of abuse to improper child supervision and more.

Not long after the child’s death, Grant told Action News Jax that of the five people in the room with the child, only three were CPR-certified.

“One young lady was brand new. Per the state, we have so many days to become certified. Same thing with the second lady, she was new,” he explained.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!