Data shows major decrease in entering auto crimes in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city have reported a decrease in entering auto crimes this year.

The Duluth Police Department says there has been a 63% decrease in entering auto crimes compared to the same time in 2024.

“This drop is no accident—it’s the result of proactive policing, strong community partnerships, and increased awareness," Duluth police said.

There were 48 reported incidents between January and July 2024 and 18 incidents in 2025, data shows.

Entering auto crimes drop in Duluth (Duluth Police Department)

Here are helpful tips: