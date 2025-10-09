Data breach lawsuit against Atlanta medical practice moves forward

ATLANTA — A lawsuit over a 2021 data breach at an Atlanta medical practice is moving ahead after the Georgia Court of Appeals revived the case.

Two victims of the breach are seeking to move forward with a proposed class action, alleging that Urology of Greater Atlanta negligently failed to protect the personal information of more than 79,000 patients and employees.

An issue before the court was whether the practice had a legal duty under Georgia law to safeguard that data.

The appeals court ruled that the plaintiffs adequately pleaded claims of negligence and breach of implied contract but dismissed a claim of unjust enrichment.

