Dangerous fire conditions impact Georgia, metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia wildfires Tens of thousands of acres of Georgia continued to burn Sunday, fueled by dry tinder and fanned by gusting winds.
ATLANTA — An overnight wildfire near the Buford Spring Connector threatened homes and underscores the dangerous fire conditions currently impacting Atlanta and all of Georgia.

Fortunately Atlanta firefighters have been able to contain that fire with no damage to property.

A similar fire was contained near Waller Park in Roswell.

These two blazes demonstrate the “High Fire Danger Warning” that Georgia is currently under.

The Forestry Commission’s Wendy Burnett says people need to be mindful to avoid sparking a fire that could quickly spread.

“Humans are certainly the number one cause of wildfires, not just in Georgia but throughout the nation.” says Burnett.

She says the elevated risk will continue through the month.

“The easiest ones for us to put out are the ones that never get started in the first place,” says Burnett.

You can track the status of statewide fire activity in real time on the Georgia Forestry Commission’s website.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carrol contributed to this story.

