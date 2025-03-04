Dangerous fire conditions impact Georgia, metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — An overnight wildfire near the Buford Spring Connector threatened homes and underscores the dangerous fire conditions currently impacting Atlanta and all of Georgia.

Fortunately Atlanta firefighters have been able to contain that fire with no damage to property.

A similar fire was contained near Waller Park in Roswell.

These two blazes demonstrate the “High Fire Danger Warning” that Georgia is currently under.

The Forestry Commission’s Wendy Burnett says people need to be mindful to avoid sparking a fire that could quickly spread.

“Humans are certainly the number one cause of wildfires, not just in Georgia but throughout the nation.” says Burnett.

She says the elevated risk will continue through the month.

“The easiest ones for us to put out are the ones that never get started in the first place,” says Burnett.

#Wildfires continue to be active across much of the state, and we expect activity to be above normal for the month of March. Please be careful with anything that could create a spark outdoors! https://t.co/g8j8WZ6pZ3 pic.twitter.com/CzOF8UaokW — GAForestryCommission (@GaTrees) March 3, 2025

You can track the status of statewide fire activity in real time on the Georgia Forestry Commission’s website.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carrol contributed to this story.