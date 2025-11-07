Local

Convicted murderer caught running crime operation behind bars at state prison

By WSB Radio News Staff
Drug trafficking network operating out of Georgia prison shut down
CALHOUN, GA — A convicted murder was running a drug trafficking and money laundering operation while behind bars at Calhoun State Prison near Albany.

Jarvis Matthews was serving a life sentence but running his illegal operation using a contraband cell phone and help from his fiancée, girlfriends, and his two adult sons.

They were distributing drugs in and around the Atlanta area.

Matthews is now facing a mandatory minimum 25 years in federal prison, to run consecutively to the state prison sentence he is already serving.

