Convicted murderer caught running crime operation behind bars at state prison

CALHOUN, GA — A convicted murder was running a drug trafficking and money laundering operation while behind bars at Calhoun State Prison near Albany.

Jarvis Matthews was serving a life sentence but running his illegal operation using a contraband cell phone and help from his fiancée, girlfriends, and his two adult sons.

They were distributing drugs in and around the Atlanta area.

Matthews is now facing a mandatory minimum 25 years in federal prison, to run consecutively to the state prison sentence he is already serving.