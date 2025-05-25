Local

Dalton police officer resigns after traffic stop leads to immigration detainment

By WSB Radio News Staff
Ximena Arias-Cristobal arrest
By WSB Radio News Staff

DALTON, GA — A Dalton police officer has resigned following backlash over a traffic stop that led to the detainment of a 19-year-old undocumented woman.

Officer Leslie O’Neal submitted his resignation in a letter on Saturday, according to authorities. The officer came under scrutiny after pulling over Ximena Arias-Cristobal, whose arrest ultimately led to her being held in immigration custody for three weeks.

Arias-Cristobal was released on bond last week and has since reunited with her family.

Dalton Police have not commented further on the resignation.

