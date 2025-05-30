Local

Dacula grandfather dies saving granddaughters from falling tree limb

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

DACULA, GA — A Dacula grandfather is being remembered as a hero after he died protecting his granddaughters from a falling tree branch.

Manuel Pinzon, 78, was walking along Ewing Chapel Road with his two 8-year-old granddaughters when they stopped to look at a baby deer. According to family members, the group heard a loud snap just moments before a 20-foot tree limb fell nearly 80 feet toward them.

Pinzon quickly pushed the girls out of harm’s way but was struck in the head by the falling branch.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died hours later from his injuries.

The girls were not injured.

