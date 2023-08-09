Cyber hackers have a new way to steal your data

Just when you thought you could outsmart hackers, they could have a new way to steal your data.

Software Engineer Joshua Harrison was part of a team of British researchers investigating ‘acoustic’ computer hacking.

He says it could enable someone sitting near you at a coffee shop, for example, to use a cellphone to “listen” to your keystrokes and then come up with your passwords.

“It does kind of lean towards this idea or this probability that somewhere in the future, there is the possibility that someone could take something like this model and interpret it and implement it in a way that could potentially be trained so that any keystroke could be recognized,” said Harrison.

He says it is very easy to tell when someone presses the shift key, not so easy to tell when you let go of it, so use the shift key several times in your passwords.



