ATLANTA — Crews in DeKalb County are working to repair a broken water main in northeast Atlanta on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the area of Clairmont and Briarcliff Roads where water was spewing into the air.

The water main break is located near the Piedmont Urgent Care on a busy section of Clairmont Road.

There is no word on what caused the water main break or how long it will take to complete the repairs.