Crews work to repair water main break in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is working to repair a broken water main on Wednesday.

DWM crews responded to the area near Terry Mill Road and Glenwood Road around 8 p.m. after reports of the water main break. A contractor is working to repair the water main, DWM officials say.

Crews say they will distribute bottled water to nearby residents who are impacted.

Residents experiencing low or no water pressure are encouraged to call DWM at 770-270-6243.

There is no timetable for when the repairs will be completed and when service will be restored.