Crews searching for man who jumped off jet ski into Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway for a man who was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

According to Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, the incident happened Saturday at East Bank Park on Buford Dam Road.

Authorities said, a man jumped off a jet ski and tried to swim to shore. Gwinnett officials said his girlfriend was looking for him but could not find him.

Gwinnett crews along with Hall County Fire Rescue searched the water until dark. The search was then called off until Sunday morning.

Loved ones have identified the man as Walter Guadado.

Lake Lanier’s website states that East Bank Park has 100 boat ramps on the lake. The park is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) facility. East Bank Park is reportedly open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for launching or landing boats for midnight cruisers and folks who like to fish at night.

©2023 Cox Media Group