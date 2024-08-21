Crews repair broken water pipe, restore water services in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has finished repairs on a broken water pipe in Midtown and water services have been restored.

On Tuesday, the break under the corner of 10th and Juniper Street unleashed a gusher.

It caused frustration for some residents after the water had to be shut off for a few hours.

“It’s just too much,” said Sophia Soucy, a resident.

The broken water line was not the same as the major breaks of this past June that resulted in a disruption of service that lasted for days across Midtown and parts of Downtown.

“It’s always a bit annoying, but they’re working on it,” said Ashley Senghor, resident.

DMW crews rolled in a piece of machinery and set the bucket down over the spot, similar to a stopper, until they shut the water off. When some local workers left for lunch, they still had water services, but that changed for many.

Once the water was shut off, the crew hammered its way down to the source of the issue.

“We have to sit here and wait for water. By the time they deliver water, it’s late,” said Soucy.

There have been lots of construction in the area working to get the official work.



