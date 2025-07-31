Local

Crews battle fire at auto body shop in Rockdale County

By WSB Radio News Staff
Large plume of smoke in the distance in Rockdale County (Rockdale County Chair & CEO JaNice Van Ness)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are investigating after a fire at an auto body shop in Rockdale County on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to 1636 Iris Dr., after reports of a fire.

A portion of Iris Drive is blocked off as crews investigate, Rockdale County officials said.

Rockdale County Chair and CEO JaNice Van Ness shared photos of large plumes of black smoke on her Facebook page.

The smoke has dissipated as rain moved through the area.

Officials have not said if any injuries were reported.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!