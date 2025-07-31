Crews battle fire at auto body shop in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are investigating after a fire at an auto body shop in Rockdale County on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to 1636 Iris Dr., after reports of a fire.

A portion of Iris Drive is blocked off as crews investigate, Rockdale County officials said.

Rockdale County Chair and CEO JaNice Van Ness shared photos of large plumes of black smoke on her Facebook page.

The smoke has dissipated as rain moved through the area.

Officials have not said if any injuries were reported.