(EDINBURGH, Scotland) — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Friday, a Delta Air Lines crewmember was arrested, forcing the cancellation of a flight from Scotland to New York City.

Lawrence Russell Jr. of Georgia entered no plea on Monday, and was checked into custody by Scottish court police.

The Railways and Transport Safety Act of 2003 makes it illegal for pilots to fly when impaired by drugs or alcohol at just 0.02% blood-alcohol content, one-fourth of the 0.08% that makes driving illegal in the US.

Delta said that the passengers were rebooked on other flights, and that it is assisting authorities with their inquiries into the matter.

“We apologize to customers impacted by this cancellation,” the airline said in a written statement. The airline also said that they have no tolerance for violations of its alcohol policy, which they called among the strictest in the industry.

