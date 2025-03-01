Creative Academy continues changing the music, education and technology landscape

ATLANTA — When you walk into the Atlanta building that the Creative Academy sits in, you are instantly in the presence of greatness.

Whether that is the room where the Ray Daniels podcast is filmed, the music studio and production area, or the platinum plaques and pictures of music icons such as Nicki Minaj posted on the wall. You can’t help but to instantly be inspired by the examples of excellence throughout the building.

Brooklyn, New York native Andre DeRamus founded the Creative Academy four years ago.

The Creative Academy is more than just a creatives arts program for youth in metro Atlanta. The Creative Academy is a program that is dedicated to teaching, engaging and preparing youth who don’t have access to resources in the creative arts industries.

“I’ve always had a passion for music, I just didn’t know which way that I wanted to go,” DeRamus said. “I was a band director for a year. I changed my mind to pursue the music business. I wanted to work in the entertainment field.”

He focuses on teaching not just music production, photography, and video production, but also business, financial literacy, history and sustaining success at a consistent level.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DeRamus thought of the idea of creating his own organization.

“I thought they were going to cut my program. I knew I had to make my own table,” he said. “I didn’t want it to be solely tied down to just music. I wanted to be spread to different areas. I called it Creative Academy.”

He then flew to Los Angeles to meet with people who run nonprofit organizations. He met with a friend who discussed how she runs her nonprofit. He studied and learned about the business structure of a nonprofit and put in the work.

At the Creative Academy, DeRamus and Board of Director and Marketing Consultant Joffre Lester prepare students for the next level.

“Our focus is providing those resources to students who don’t have the resources. We welcome everybody,” he said. “We’re putting students in active environments to learn the creative arts. If they already know it, we help to enhance their knowledge. We have a focus on financial literacy also. We want to talk about budgets, liabilities, and assets. I like to talk about all of these things that I wish we would have had a bigger emphasis on when I was a kid.”

Music has always been in the blood of the Alabama State University alum. He moved to Atlanta from Alabama in 2011 to pursue his music dreams. He recalled working at Lenox Mall and working different internships early on.

“I was grinding it out, trying to meet people, and network. It was like a new world for me coming from Atlanta from Bessemer, Alabama,” he said.

He has been teaching a course on the music industry, music production and music technology at high schools in Gwinnett County since 2012.

“I like teaching, but I also like helping guide people to the next level,” he said. “We want to teach you how to use a camera, how to make money off of using a camera, and having the proper business acumen,” he said. “We’re teaching students the business structure around music, technology, and social media. I focus on artist development and brand development. As an artist and as a creator, touching the people should be your main objective.”

Among the many lessons DeRamus has learned during his journey is the art of not quitting.

“That lesson comes from my mentors,” he said. “Persevering is something that I learned from my fraternity brothers. Stay consistent. I just keep going.”

DeRamus has had many teachers who have made a positive impact on him and he tries to apply some of the lessons he has learned to his students.

“Any teacher who cared growing up, I gravitated towards,” he said. “My basketball coaches, my band directors. I do have a group of four or five teachers that I know and I mirror them when I’m teaching.”

DeRemeus says it is important to celebrate Black History Month and learn the history every month of the year.

“I think that’s one of the biggest things right now that’s missing from the new generation of youth. They don’t really teach it in schools and if they do, it is only during one month. You have to learn about your history and culture consistently,” he said.

It is also important to learn about the leaders who paved the way who aren’t talked about in school

“There are so many heroes that we don’t learn about that aren’t in textbooks,” he said. “MLK is one of the greatest ever. But if you look at the pictures, there are a whole bunch of people behind him. Those are the people that we need to know, too. When I was in college in Alabama, I looked at a building that said Fred Shuttlesworth. And I googled it and learned about him. Black History is rich.”

In July of 2024, Gas South named the Creative Academy as one of the winners to receive a $100,000 grant to “amplify and expand their efforts in the metro Atlanta area.” The Creative Academy and the Atlanta-based organization Go Dark partnered for an annual fundraiser. Last year, students had the chance to play at TopGolf in Atlanta.

One of the Creative Academy students who has benefitted from the program is 19-year-old Gwinnett County native Landon Previto. DeRamus was one of Previto’s high school teachers.

Growing up, Previto always focused on finding his niche. He used to create beats using Garage Band and aspired to be a music producer. The current Kennesaw State University student hopes to one day follow the example that DeRamus has set.

Some people know DeRamus as a teacher or a nonprofit founder, and some people know him as a prominent music industry veteran.

“Dre wears so many different hats, whether it is a teacher, manager, leader of the Creative Academy, or executive. He really wants you to learn the industry first and I appreciate that,” he said. “You can make a beat for an artist, but you have to make sure your splits are correct.”

Among the lessons he has learned from DeRamus is versatility and taking advantage of every opportunity given to you.

“What I’ve learned is to be multi-faceted. Make sure that you don’t get too caught up in one opportunity,” Previto said. “Dre will introduce me to someone and I’ll network with them. Then, that person will introduce me to someone else and I will get an opportunity from that. Dre is probably my biggest mentor. My mother is also a big mentor and is always in my corner.”

A man of many hats, DeRamus is considered by his students as a positive role model and mentor. Impacting others keeps him going.

“Seeing the results, that inspires me. I get to get up and do music everyday,” DeRamus said. “Knowing that I can keep going and change peoples lives in a positive way. That gives me joy.”

The Creative Academy has lunch and learn sessions for elementary, middle and high schools in the metro Atlanta area.

The workshops are primarily for teenagers. On Saturdays, students participate in workshops at different music production studios in the metro Atlanta area.

All of the information is available on the Creative Academy website and Instagram.

The Creative Academy is preparing to launch their film and photography sessions where students will get acclimated with their new partner Sony. Students will soon begin shooting in the field with Sony cameras and interning.

DeRamus offered words of wisdom for anyone chasing their dreams.

“Keep going,” he concluded. “Build your community. Research, learn. Get knowledgeable at your crafts. Whatever you do, keep making progress and continue to be consistent.”

For more information on the Creative Academy, click here.

