ATLANTA — A crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Midtown Atlanta had all lanes closed causing big traffic delays on Tuesday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull first reported the crash occurred in multiple center lanes and the HOV lane.

Turnbull said the crash blocked the lanes before Exit 84, with the delays impacting traffic as far back as GA 400.

To avoid the backup from the crash, Triple Team Traffic recommends using Peachtree Road, Piedmont Ave. or the Buford Spring Connector.