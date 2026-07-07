Crash involving Georgia State Patrol vehicle shuts down lanes GA 400 in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — An investigation is underway after a crash involving a Georgia State Patrol vehicle in metro Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Georgia 400 northbound in Sandy Springs was shut down following the crash. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed a GSP cruiser was involved and had damage to the front end.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There are no additional details on the person’s condition.

A tow truck has also responded to the crash.

At least one right lane has reopened, but it is unclear when all lanes will reopen. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Roswell or Peachtree Dunwoody Roads are encouraged to motorists as potential alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.