Crash closes Downtown Connector northbound lanes

A crash has closed all northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector early Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. before University Avenue and north of Arthur B. Langford Parkway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Only a few vehicles are getting by as first responders work to get emergency vehicles to the scene.

Police have not said if any injuries have been reported or what led to the crash.

It is not clear when lanes could reopen. To avoid the closure, commuters should use Metropolitan Parkway, Pryor Street, Moreland Avenue or I-285 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

