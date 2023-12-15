Crash blocks all lanes of I-85 North in DeKalb County

A crash investigation has closed all lanes of I-85 North in DeKalb County early Friday morning.
It happened just north of Shallowford Road shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when lanes may reopen.
🚨RED ALERT 6:50a DeKalb County: I-85/nb shut down north of Shallowford Rd (Exit 93). Use Buford Hwy. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/6qiENr6dev— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) December 15, 2023
Commuters should avoid the area and use Buford Highway as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
