Crash blocks all lanes of I-85 North in DeKalb County

A crash investigation has closed all lanes of I-85 North in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

It happened just north of Shallowford Road shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when lanes may reopen.

Commuters should avoid the area and use Buford Highway as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.



