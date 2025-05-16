Local

Cox and Charter Communications announce $34.5 billion merger

By WSB Radio News Staff and Jennifer Perry
ATLANTA — Cox Communications and Charter Communications have announced plans to merge in a deal valued at approximately $34.5 billion, bringing together two of the largest cable providers in the United States.

The proposed merger, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, would combine the companies under a single brand: Cox Communications.

While the new company will retain Charter’s current headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, officials say it will also maintain a significant presence at Cox’s Atlanta campus.

If approved, the merger would create a major player in the broadband, cable, and telecommunications industry, with expanded services and coverage across the country.

Additional details regarding integration and leadership structure are expected as the deal moves forward through the approval process.

