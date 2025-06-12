Coweta couple arrested for allegedly giving their baby sips of beer

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A Coweta County couple is arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to police, 34-year-old Craig Banks and his wife 30-year-old Paetyn Banks were at the Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom on Fischer Crossing on June 3, when they were seen giving their one-year-old beer.

The bartender told police Banks ordered a 23-oz. Yuengling beer. When the bartender turned around, he gave the baby a sip. It happened about 6 times.

The mother was recorded on video watching and laughing.

She told police she “wasn’t thinking and made a dumb decision.”

Both mom and dad were arrested. The child is in the care of a grandparent.