Coweta County sex offender, Bartow County man plead guilty in two separate child enticement crimes

ATLANTA — Two defendants in Coweta County and one defendant in Bartow County plead guilty in federal court after they tried to take advantage of young girls.

The first case involves a married couple.

Christopher Welcher, already a registered sex offender, exchanged sexual messages with an undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl. That’s according to U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg.

“While on supervised release, he tried to entice a female child into meeting him for illicit sexual activity,” Hertzberg said.

Walter told the girl that 14 was the perfect age for having sex.

From jail, he called his wife and directed her to destroy evidence of his child porn. She was also charged.

Also, the FBI arrested William Cooper of Bartow County after he exchanged over one thousand sexually explicit chat messages with a 15-year-old child.

The couple in Coweta and the Bartow man will be sentenced in November.