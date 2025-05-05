Coweta County School System victim of cyberattack

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County School System was the victim of a recent apparent cyberattack, officials announced.

Coweta County school officials announced that its computer network experienced an apparent cyberattack on Friday evening.

The incident is being investigated by police, the Coweta County school system and its security partners, officials add.

School operations are expected to continue as normal throughout the week, however, some school system network processes will be impacted in the coming days.

“School system employees have been advised not to access desktop devices, while the matter is being investigated,” Coweta County School System officials said.

There will be a continuation of state Milestones Testing that is scheduled on Tuesday.

“Many basic school operations - including student Chromebook access and use, Wi-Fi access, and phones - have not been impeded by this situation,” Coweta County School System officials said. “The school system will continue to work with cybersecurity partners and federal, state, and local authorities to investigate.”

Coweta County School officials said they will provide updates to parents and employees when additional information becomes available.