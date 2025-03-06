Coweta County remains hopeful for new jobs after battery maker pulls out

COWETA COUNTY, GA — Plans for new job opportunities in Coweta County may still be on the horizon, despite a major setback when global battery manufacturer Freyr unexpectedly withdrew plans for a large factory. The company’s decision to pull out of the project, which promised 723 high-paying jobs, was initially seen as a major loss for the county. However, local officials remain optimistic about future developments at the site.

According to Sarah Jacobs, head of the county’s development authority, Freyr had already secured a buyer for the property before announcing its decision not to build in Coweta County. “It was probably within a day that the phones started ringing,” Jacobs said, highlighting the immediate interest from potential developers.

While the identity of the buyer and their plans for the site remain undisclosed, Jacobs emphasized that the property is well-suited for industrial use and could still bring significant job opportunities to the area.

Freyr originally purchased the land for $42 million and later sold it for $50 million, signaling continued interest and investment in the area. While the specifics of the new project remain uncertain, Coweta County leaders remain hopeful that the site will still generate employment and economic growth for the community.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story