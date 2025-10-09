Covington bans for-profit cemetery tours tied to ‘The Vampire Diaries’ ahead of Halloween

COVINGTON, GA — With Halloween approaching, the City of Covington is taking steps to curb commercial activities at its cemeteries.

The Covington City Council has passed an ordinance limiting cemetery hours from dawn to dusk and banning photography, filming, and tours for profit. The move comes after complaints about a weekend walking tour and ghost hunt at Southview Cemetery, which some residents described as disrespectful.

Mayor Fleeta Baggett says the timing of the new restrictions is deliberate, adding, “Going into the fall season, and especially into Halloween.”

Southview Cemetery has become a popular tourist spot because of the filming of The Vampire Diaries in Covington. But Mayor Fleeta Baggett says the attention has also raised concerns among residents about respecting the gravesites. “I personally, and other people that contacted me over the weekend, do not feel that people need to be going into the city cemetery as much as it’s used by our residents,” she said.

City officials say the new ordinance is intended to help preserve that respect while managing the growing interest in Covington’s historic sites.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story