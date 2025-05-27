COVID-19 vaccine no longer recommended for healthy kids and pregnant women, US HHS Secretary says

ATLANTA, GA — The COVID-19 vaccine is no longer being recommended by the CDC for pregnant women and healthy children.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made the announcement in a video posted on X today.

Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from @CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS’s promise to Make America Healthy Again. pic.twitter.com/Ytch2afCLP — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 27, 2025

Previously, the CDC had recommended the vaccine for everyone six months and older.

This comes after the FDA announced last week that new COVID-19 shots would no longer be routinely approved for healthy children and adults.

There isn’t a COVID shot mandate for anyone in the U.S.