Local

COVID-19 vaccine no longer recommended for healthy kids and pregnant women, US HHS Secretary says

By WSB Radio News Staff
House HHS Kennedy Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears at budget hearing before a House Appropriations, Subcommittee at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) (John McDonnell/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — The COVID-19 vaccine is no longer being recommended by the CDC for pregnant women and healthy children.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made the announcement in a video posted on X today.

Previously, the CDC had recommended the vaccine for everyone six months and older.

This comes after the FDA announced last week that new COVID-19 shots would no longer be routinely approved for healthy children and adults.

There isn’t a COVID shot mandate for anyone in the U.S.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!