DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is facing a possible contempt ruling after being handcuffed and briefly placed in a holding cell following a dispute with a DeKalb County judge.

According to a court transcript, Howard, who is now in private practice, asked DeKalb County State Court Judge Kimberly Anderson for a 30-day delay in his client’s trial on simple battery and disorderly conduct charges.

Howard told Anderson he was physically and mentally exhausted from another case that had concluded about three weeks earlier.

Anderson denied the request, but Howard continued to press his case and refused the judge’s instruction to sit down.

Anderson then left the bench, and court marshals handcuffed Howard and escorted him to a holding cell, where he remained for 15 minutes.

Anderson has ordered Howard to return to court on Dec. 2 to show why he should not be held in contempt.

His client’s trial has since been delayed by 30 days.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Veronica Waters contributed to this story.