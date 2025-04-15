Couple charged with killing man in 24 year old cold case

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made an arrest in a 24 year cold case that was featured on the national tv show, Unsolved Mysteries in 2009.

The murder of Travis Silvers had stumped authorities for decades. The 51-year-old man was found shot to death, with a bullet to the head, sitting in his pick-up truck in the parking lot of an Adairsville Wendy’s off I-75 on March 10, 2001.

Now, GBI agents announce they’ve arrested a married couple out of Chatsworth charging them with the killing.

74-year-old Gary Fowler and his wife, 73-year-old Mary Fowler were picked up in Murray County on Friday and are currently being held in the Bartow County Jail.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to call the GBI tip line.