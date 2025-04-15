Local

Couple charged with killing man in 24 year old cold case

By WSB Radio News Staff
In jail: Couple charged with killing man in 24 year old cold case (Allan Swart/iStock)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made an arrest in a 24 year cold case that was featured on the national tv show, Unsolved Mysteries in 2009.

The murder of Travis Silvers had stumped authorities for decades. The 51-year-old man was found shot to death, with a bullet to the head, sitting in his pick-up truck in the parking lot of an Adairsville Wendy’s off I-75 on March 10, 2001. 

Now, GBI agents announce they’ve arrested a married couple out of Chatsworth charging them with the killing. 

74-year-old Gary Fowler and his wife, 73-year-old Mary Fowler were picked up in Murray County on Friday and are currently being held in the Bartow County Jail.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to call the GBI tip line.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!