Couple charged with child abuse in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A couple faces child abuse charges in Paulding County after authorities followed up on reports from a school.

Andrea and Wesley Thomas have now been charged with battery and cruelty.

The investigation started after reports from a school about possible abuse against a student while the child was not in attendance.

The Paulding County Child Advocacy Center interviewed suspected victims, but did not say how many. They’re not commenting on the relationship between the suspects and victims.

“If you or someone you know may be a victim of child neglect or abuse, please contact the Sheriff’s Office. This will not be tolerated in our community. I’m proud of the quick work and timely arrest by our detectives,” Sheriff Ashley Henson said.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.