Could cameras at every gas pump in Atlanta make you safer?

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council will vote Monday on an ordinance that would create new rules for gas station security.

City leaders who back the ordinance said it’s the latest effort to make you safer.

Service stations would have to install a surveillance camera at every gas pump if passed.

The proposed law would require each pump camera to record continuously during business hours.

Officials said the cameras must produce a clear image for public record. If the camera breaks, the business must have a backup system.

“Ultimately, I think the cameras are a good idea,” said Justin Thomas, whose car was almost stolen at a gas pump years ago in Atlanta. “I’m all for more cameras,” he added.

Atlanta’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee called the ordinance favorable last month.

Councilmember Keisha Waites was one of those who voted in favor of moving it forward to the full council.

“I’m excited about the legislation. I am very sensitive to the fact that business owners are going to be impacted by that,” said Waites. “Certainly, we don’t want to burden our business owners given the taxes and all the other things we have to deal with, but, at the end of the day, there’s nothing more important than our public safety.”

Gas station clerks around the city said many already have the technology.

Most customers Channel Two Action News spoke to are behind the proposed changes.

Two customers said they doubt the requirements would deter crime, but they said it could help identify bad actors and license plates after the crime.

“Criminals are going to do what criminals are going to do,” said Thomas. “You just need to be aware of your surroundings.”

The ordinance does not specify when the businesses would be expected to bring their surveillance systems up to code.

Waites said it would likely kick in when individual business licenses are up for renewal.

To read the entire ordinance, click here.

