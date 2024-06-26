Copa America 2024: USMNT arrives in Atlanta, ready to feel energy from home crowd

ATLANTA — The U.S. Men’s National Team arrived in Atlanta late Monday night to prepare for their next group game in Copa America.

The USMNT and their fellow CONCACAF member Panama will face off on Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While the team has only been on the ground in Atlanta for a short time, goalkeeper Matt Turner said he can feel the city’s love for soccer. He expects the home crowd to energize them.

“We know the fan turnout at Mercedes-Benz for Atlanta United is really good. And we are hoping see some of that and feel that energy from the crowd on Thursday night,” Turner said.

It will be the second time in a week that the Benz will host some of the world’s top players and teams after Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated Canada.

For USMNT, they opened up the tournament with a 2-0 win over Bolivia led by captain Christian Pulisic and a Meanwhile, Panama lost its first game to Uruguay.

A win for USMNT would clinch a spot in the knockout round.

The Copa America is sort of a tune up for the city. Atlanta is hosting just two games in this tournament, but will host eight games, including the semifinal, in the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.



