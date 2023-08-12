Cooling centers to open this weekend in DeKalb County due to high temperatures

DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — DeKalb County is making all recreation centers and libraries throughout the county available as cooling centers the next few days due to high temperatures.

Cooling centers in the county will be open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday during the locations’ normal business hours.

The “feels like” temperature in DeKalb could reach triple digits this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

As defined by the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Forecast Office, a heat advisory is issued when “feels like” temperatures are expected to reach or be greater than 103 degrees, or when the actual air temperature is expected to be at 105 degrees or greater.

For a list of DeKalb County recreation centers, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather. A room in each available recreation center will be designated as a cooling center and water fountains will be accessible. Additionally, there will be free access to pools from 2 to 4 p.m. during National Weather Service heat advisory notification days.

For a list of DeKalb County libraries, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

Seniors needing assistance can call the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need.

Persons in DeKalb County who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.

For hot weather tips, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.



