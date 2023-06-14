Local

Man barricaded inside Conyers hotel room now in custody

By WSB Radio

Man who barricaded himself in a hotel room now in custody (WSB-TV)

By WSB Radio

Conyers police say a man who had barricaded himself inside a room at an Intown Suites is now in custody. Police tweeted the “barricaded subject has been taken into custody without incident” at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday night.

Conyers police Sgt. Quantavis Garcia says his officers got a call after 4 p.m. from a third party who said a man was threatening to kill himself.

Garcia said earlier the suspect was inside the room with his 20-year-old son.

Garcia says a couple of weeks ago his officers investigated a murder outside that same Intown Suites.



©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!