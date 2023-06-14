Man barricaded inside Conyers hotel room now in custody

Conyers police say a man who had barricaded himself inside a room at an Intown Suites is now in custody. Police tweeted the “barricaded subject has been taken into custody without incident” at 8:57 p.m. Tuesday night.

Conyers police Sgt. Quantavis Garcia says his officers got a call after 4 p.m. from a third party who said a man was threatening to kill himself.

Garcia said earlier the suspect was inside the room with his 20-year-old son.

Community Alert - We are currently on scene of a barricaded subject call at Intown Suites, 1125 Northlake Drive.



Media is asked to stage at LA Fitness. A PIO is en-route to the location. pic.twitter.com/8kCazaxo8A — Conyers Police (@ConyersPolice) June 13, 2023

Garcia says a couple of weeks ago his officers investigated a murder outside that same Intown Suites.









