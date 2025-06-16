Convicted terrorist who plotted 9/11-style attack in Atlanta returns to court

ATLANTA — A convicted terrorist who plotted to carry out a 9/11-style attack in Atlanta is back in court Monday as both sides prepare for his long-delayed sentencing.

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, a member of the terrorist group al-Shabaab, was convicted on multiple terrorism-related charges for planning to hijack a commercial airliner and crash it into the 55-story Bank of America Plaza in downtown Atlanta.

Prosecutors say Abdullah trained in explosives and aviation in the Philippines to execute the deadly plan, which he admitted was aimed at killing as many people as possible.

Abdullah told investigators he specifically targeted Atlanta due to the city’s status as a major air travel hub.

Monday’s court hearing is a chance for the judge and lawyers to talk through any remaining issues before Abdullah is sentenced. One key issue is his request for new lawyers. Sentencing was supposed to happen months ago but has been delayed because of this and other legal matters.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Abdullah, who remains in custody.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story