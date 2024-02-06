Convicted killer missing after leaving work release program in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia corrections officers are looking for an inmate man they said did not return after a work program.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said Melvin Barkley did not return to the Atlanta Transitional Center in midtown Atlanta after he walked away from a work release program.

Barkley is serving a 30-year sentence for a deadly stabbing in Carroll County.

He plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Police said following an argument, Barkley stabbed his brother-in-law Tyler Waters at a Carrollton apartment complex.

If you see or know of Barkley’s whereabouts call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group