Convicted killer missing after leaving work release program in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia corrections officers are looking for an inmate man they said did not return after a work program.
The Georgia Department of Corrections said Melvin Barkley did not return to the Atlanta Transitional Center in midtown Atlanta after he walked away from a work release program.
Barkley is serving a 30-year sentence for a deadly stabbing in Carroll County.
He plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and other charges.
Police said following an argument, Barkley stabbed his brother-in-law Tyler Waters at a Carrollton apartment complex.
If you see or know of Barkley’s whereabouts call 911.
