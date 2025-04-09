Convicted killer on the loose after mistakenly released from Clayton County Jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A convicted killer is on the loose after he’s mistakenly released from the Clayton County Jail.

Kathan Guzman was sentenced to life for strangling his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Delila Grayson, in 2022.

When the state called the jail to prepare to transfer Guzman to prison, they learned he was no longer there.

He was freed about two weeks ago.

The victim’s mother, Christina Grayson, says Delila was trying to break up with him. She tells Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the jail told her it was a “coding " mistake.

Now, she is furious and said she’s scared for her life.

“They have no clue who coded it. They don’t know what’s going on or where he is,” Christina Grayson said. “And this is the problem: I have not seen a ‘Wanted’ nothing. I have not seen an alert or nothing. They have not alerted anyone.”

Sources said it appears someone at the jail may have looked at a computer screen showing Guzman’s first indictment was nolle prossed, or not prosecuted. But they said that entry clearly indicates it wasn’t prosecuted because there was a second upgraded indictment that the jury convicted him on.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen did not yet respond to a request for comment.