Convicted felon arrested for deadly shooting at Buchkead gas station

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says they have a man in custody for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead gas station on Thursday morning.

Channel 2 Action News reported early on Thursday that a shooting at a Chevron gas station on Morosgo Drive in Buckhead was under investigation by APD after a man was found dead.

According to preliminary investigation, and information from witnesses at the scene, the victim was shot after being involved in a dispute with a security guard at the gas station.

On Friday afternoon, police said 34-year-old Antonio Dean was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified by Atlanta police.

Dean was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

