ATLANTA, GA — Make sure your grocery bill adds up when shopping at Kroger stores.

Consumer Reports is out with a new investigation finding discrepancies between the prices marked on items and what was actually paid at checkout at Kroger stores.

It shows price tags were outdated by about 10 days resulting in shoppers paying more for what they thought were discounted items.

Kroger says it’s working to address any situation when they fell short of shoppers’ expectations.